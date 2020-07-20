Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram crosses 2,000 Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram crossed the 2,000 mark to reach 2,062 on Monday, which is much higher that any other district in the state. Licence of two major hyper markets in the city were suspended on charges of flouting social distancing norms and leading to many people getting infected.

Of the 794 fresh cases reported in Kerala on Monday, 519 were infected through local sources. The exact source of infection of 24 cases could not be ascertained. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Kerala reached 7,611, while the death toll increased to 43 with the death of a 73 year old nun in Kochi.

In Thiruvananthapuram, 182 fresh cases were reported on Monday, of which 170 were due to local contacts. The recovery rate in the district was also very low on Monday as only two of the 245 recovered in the district were from Thiruvananthapurm. As many as 2,118 persons are under hospital quarantine with symptoms of Covid-19 in the district.

Thiruvananthapuram city mayor K Sreekumar said that the licence of the two hypermarkets were suspended as violation of Covid protocol by these hypermarkets caused local spread of the disease. About 80 staff of one of the hypermarkets were found to be infected.