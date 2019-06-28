Kerala cardinal's powers restored

Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala, has been given back the administrative powers over the Ernakulam - Angamaly Archdioceses.

The Cardinal's administrative powers were suspended last year following allegations over church land dealings surfaced against him.

The Pope Francis restored the power as the term of the Apostolic Administrator Mar Jacob Manathodath ended by this month, a statement from the church on Thursday said.

The fresh decision would be a big relief for George Alencherry who faced the allegation of selling church properties at reduced prices. A probe into allegations of fabricating documents against the Cardinal is also underway.

Meanwhile, a section of the church expressed displeasure over the decision and said that probe into the land dealings was being sabotaged.

In the order restoring the administrative power to Cardinal, the pope also directed the Cardinal to furnish details regarding all important financial transactions before the permanent synod. The pope also removed two auxiliary bishops Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath and Mar Jose Puthenveettil from their posts.