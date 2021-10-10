Kerala cheating case accused faked DRDO letter

Kerala cheating case accused Monson Mavunkal faked DRDO letter

The document was used to make others believe that he was in possession of iridium

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 10 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 22:40 ist
Monson Mavunkal. Credit: Special arrangement

A Kerala man accused of cheating using fake antiquities was found to have faked a DRDO document also.

Police sources said that a fresh case would be registered against Monson Mavunkal as a document of 'DRDO' recovered from his house was found to be fake. The document was used to make others believe that he was in possession of iridium.

Already six cases were registered against him in connection with cheating complaints as well as the allegation of trying to help the accused in a sexual assault case.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
DRDO
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

 