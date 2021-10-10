Kerala cheating case accused Monson Mavunkal faked DRDO letter

A Kerala man accused of cheating using fake antiquities was found to have faked a DRDO document also.

Police sources said that a fresh case would be registered against Monson Mavunkal as a document of 'DRDO' recovered from his house was found to be fake. The document was used to make others believe that he was in possession of iridium.

Already six cases were registered against him in connection with cheating complaints as well as the allegation of trying to help the accused in a sexual assault case.

