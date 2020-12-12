Kerala: Chennithala requests probe on 'irregularities' in awarding contracts for Assembly renovation

In what could be considered as a tit for tat political move by the opposition Congress in Kerala, leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala has written to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking an investigation against Kerala Assembly speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in connection with the alleged irregularities in various development work at the Assembly complex.

Chennithala's move came close on the heels of the speaker giving a nod to the vigilance to initiate a probe against him. A request of the vigilance to initiate a probe against two former ministers and Congress leaders are also pending with the Governor now.

Chennithala had alleged corruption in awarding renovation and development work in the Assembly complex for nearly Rs.20 crore to Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society without following tenders. Construction and development activities to the tune of Rs. 100 crore in the Assembly over the last five years. Sreeramakrishnan had denied the allegations.

The state vigilance recently initiated a preliminary probe against Chennithala as well as former health minister V S Sivakumar and former excise minister K Babu based on a recent statement of a bar hotel owner in Kerala, Biju Ramesh, that they were paid a bribe in 2014 for giving relaxations in then Congress-led United Democratic Front government's liquor policy. Chennithala was then Kerala PCC president.

The vigilance move had triggered allegations that the left-front government was misusing power.