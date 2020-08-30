Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announces 100 projects in 100 days

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced 100-day action plan aimed at commissioning 100 projects in 100 days.

Enhancing the social security pension to 58 lakh people by Rs. 100 each, free essential commodities kit for four more months to the people in view of Covid-19, completion of 25,000 more houses for homeless and commissioning of schemes worth Rs. 28 crore at Sabarimala were among the schemes announced during the Onam festival of Kerala.

The fresh popular announcements also assumed significance as Kerala would be heading for local body elections in few months time and the Assembly polls in eight months time.

Announcing the schemes, Vijayan said that it was part of his government's emphasis on welfare and development over the last four years. The major achievement of the government was extending social security pensions to 23 lakh more people and taking the number of beneficiaries to 58 lakh from 35 lakh. The pension amount was also enhanced from Rs. 600 to Rs. 1,300 by this government and it was now being enhanced by Rs. 100 more. Moreover, the social security pensions were being disbursed with out dues, he said.

Vijayan said that 153 family health centres would be inaugurated in the next 100 days time and 150 new courses would be stared at government and aided colleges. About 50,000 jobs would be created through new investments. Drinking water connection would be provided to 1.5 lakh consumers and 66 new tourism projects would be commissioned, he said.