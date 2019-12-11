Kerala child forum head resigns over mud eating row

Kerala State Council for Child Welfare general secretary S P Deepak resigned taking moral responsibility for the insult caused to the state government with his statement that a seven-year-old boy had to consume mud owing to the starvation, which was later found to be false.

Deepak, who is a CPM leader, tendered resignation after the CPM leadership expressed strong resentment over the misleading statement which caused damage to the ruling left-front government in Kerala.

Deepak made the statement highlighting the plight of a family comprising six children living at a slum in Thiruvananthapuram city.