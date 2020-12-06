Kerala church row heading towards flashpoint

The decades-old power tussle between Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala is snowballing into a major law and order problem with the Jacobite faction on Sunday launching an indefinite protest in front of the churches taken over by the Orthodox faction from them on the basis of a Supreme Court order.

The Jacobite faction also announced that members of the faction would enter and offer prayers at all the 52 churches that were already taken over by the Orthodox faction. The Orthodox faction maintained that they were not opposed to believers entering the church and offering prayers, but would not allow priests to conduct prayers.

Though Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself recently initiated mediatory talks between the two factions, those remained inconclusive as both the factions remained adamant on their stands. While the Orthodox faction wants to implement the Supreme Court order granting control of about 1,100 churches to them, the Jacobite faction was insisting on a referendum on each church and urged the government to bring in a law in this regard.

Similar to the Sabarimala women entry issue, the Kerala government is in a fix over the issue with an SC order in favour of Orthodox faction on one side and a prominent faction of the Christian community on the other. Already the government received strictures from courts for the delay in implementing the SC order to handover administration of 1,100 odd churches to the Orthodox faction.

The state already witnessed tension at many prominent churches with the Jacobite faction members resisting moves to handover management to the Orthodox faction.