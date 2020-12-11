Kerala Class 3 student reprimanded, punished for 'mushroom' hair cut; rights panel condemns

A third-standard student at a private school in Wayanad district in North Kerala was allegedly scolded and insulted in the school assembly of around 800 students and suspended from school for three days for a 'mushroom' hair cut.

The Kerala State Commission for Child Welfare has taken serious note of the incident that took place in January and has now recommended to the government authorities issue directives to all schools to avoid any sort of punishments that may affect the morale of students. The commission also directed the police to initiate legal action if any criminal offence was involved.

The nine-year-old boy studying at St. Patrick's School at Mananthavady was made to stand on the dais during the school assembly on January 31 and scolded by school principal. He was also made to stand backwards and his hair was displayed to the students and insulted. Afterwards, he was suspended from school for three days.

The child's mother said in her petition to the commission that the child who was good at his studies was mentally upset over the incident and even refused to eat.

The school principal stated before the commission that the student was made to stand on the dais in order to make teachers understand the indiscipline committed by the student as most teachers were not familiar with such hairstyles.

The District Child Protection Officer and District Police Chief said in their reports that the allegations raised by the parent were true.

After considering the matter, the commission member K Nazeer and Babitha B said in the order published on Thursday that the incident amounted to serious violation child rights. School authorities can take actions to ensure discipline in the school. But such actions should be only in accordance with the extent of violation by the student. Actions like scolding and insulting children in front of other children amounted to serious violation of child rights. The commission recommended to the Kerala education department, Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations to issue directives to all schools in this regard.

The commission did not order any action against the school authorities as the child's mother said in her statement to police that she initiated the complaint out of the emotions on seeing the child mentally upset and did not want to pursue any action against the school authorities. However the commission directed the police to take detailed statement of the child and parents and if any criminal offence was involved, a case shall be registered.

Proceedings in the case was delayed owing to Covid-19.