Kerala CM accuses opposition of raising baseless allegations; ADGP-led team to curb fake allegations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that the opposition parties were raising baseless allegations aimed at downplaying the government's achievements. The CM also defended two of his cabinet colleagues who were facing allegations linked to gold smuggling accused.

A police team led by an ADGP was also constituted by the government to curb the spread of fake news.

Breaking his two-day silence over the mounting protests demanding higher education minister K T Jaleel's resignation after being quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate, the chief minister said that there was nothing illegal on the part of Jaleel and there was no need for him to resign.

The Enforcement directorate only sought some details from Jaleel regarding Quran sent by the UAE consulate. Jaleel had already openly revealed all related facts. There was nothing unusual in it, he said.

Vijayan alleged that around 2.26 lakh houses were constructed under the LIFE Mission project. The opposition wanted to downplay this achievement of the government and hence baseless allegations of corruption and commission were being raised against the LIFE Mission.

He also rejected the allegations against Industry Minister E P Jayarajan's son and wife. While Jayarajan's son was alleged to have close links with gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and received a commission of UAE agency funded housing scheme, suspicions were raised over the minister's wife's recent visit to a bank to access locker while she was awaiting Covid test result.

The chief minister said that the investigation agencies were being misled by fake and baseless allegations that were aimed at defaming the government. A team led by ADGP Manoj Abraham was constituted to curb the spread of fake news and take stringent action against those working behind it.