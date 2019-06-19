Kerala CM assures action over NRI's death

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that stern action will be initiated against officials responsible for the death of an NRI businessman.

The Opposition Congress staged a walkout from the Kerala Assembly alleging that apathy of local body authorities in giving clearance to an auditorium constructed by the NRI businessman led to his suicide.

NRI businessman Sajjan Parayail of Kannur district in North Kerala was found dead at his house on Tuesday morning. According to one of his relatives, he committed suicide allegedly owing to mental stress caused by the delay on the part of a local body in granting permission to an auditorium complex he constructed by investing around Rs 15 crore.