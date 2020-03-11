Kerala CM calls Centre's circular for Indians from coronavirus-hit nations 'uncivilised'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday termed as "uncivilised" the Centre's circular barring the return of Indians from coronavirus-hit countries such as Italy unless they produce a certificate that proves they have tested negative for the virus.

Vijayan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi late Tuesday night seeking his intervention to withdraw the circular issued by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in this connection.

The ciruclar stipulated that people "travelling from or having visited Italy or South Korea" and desirous of entering India "need to obtain certificates of having tested negative for COVID-19" from the designated laboratories authorised by the health authorities of those countries.

Vijayan said the state Assembly would consider moving a resolution in this regard in the ongoing session seeking the intervention of the Centre to bring back the stranded Indians including many Keralites, from abroad.

"How can we say that an Indian citizen cannot come back to India just because he is infected? Barring our citizens from coming to the country is an uncivilised attitude," Vijayan told the Assembly in his reply to a calling of attention motion. The Chief Minister has also shot off a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to withdraw the circular and bring back the Indians stranded in the airport despite having booked tickets.

In his letter to Modi, Vijayan said the foreign authorities were not ready to test people without symptoms as they were already overloaded with patients.

"We are receiving information that many Indians are stranded in airports in Italy as they are not able to board flights to cities in India without this certificate.

The certificates has been made mandatory irrespective of whether these travellers have symptoms or not," Vijayan said.

The Kerala Chief Minister also said the stranded Indians could be brought back to the country and can be kept in quarantine in case they test positive on arrival.

"While there is no difference of opinion that enough safeguards should be taken so that the disease does not spread, undue hardships to Indians abroad wanting to come home in an hour of crisis is totally unwarranted. They can be tested on arrival and kept in quarantine if necessary.

There are necessary facilities in our country," Vijayan said in the letter.