Kerala CM condemns high Covid-19 vaccine prices

Mounting pressure on the Centre to supply Covid-19 vaccines free of cost to states, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sent a fresh letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing that the vaccine price prescribed for the states were much higher than the international prices.

Vijayan said, quoting reports, that the prices of Rs 400 to Rs 600 prescribed for Covishield for states and private sector was much higher that the international prices. Bangladesh was also reportedly purchasing Covid vaccine from Serum Institute at a lower price, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 test positivity rate in Kerala remained above 20 per cent on Saturday also. A total of 26,685 fresh cases were reported on Saturday with a positivity rate of 20.35 percent. Kozhikode and Kochi are witnessing the highest surge.

The Chief Minister said that as of now there was no concerns over oxygen shortage in Kerala. In the wake of allegations that some private hospitals were charging excessively for Covid treatment, the Chief Minister convened a meeting of private hospital managements and directed to charge only the rates prescribed by government. The hospitals were also directed to reserve at least 25 per cent beds for Covid patients and service of health workers and ambulances should be also made available to government on demand.