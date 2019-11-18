Kerala CM defends UAPA against CPM workers

Despite severe criticism even from CPM national leaders, including general secretary Sitaram Yechury, against invoking provisions of UAPA against two CPM workers over alleged Maoist links, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said in the Kerala Assembly that UAPA was invoked based on the available evidence.

He also denied reports of the CPM politburo criticising the police action, as well as the fake encounter allegations. He reiterated that Maoists initially opened firing at the police.

Meanwhile, police sources said that one more youth with Maoist connections was identified and efforts were on to trace him. He had reportedly managed to escape while two CPM workers, Alan Suhaib and Taha Fazal, were held by the police from Kozhikode earlier this month.