Kerala CM going to US for medical purpose

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be going to the US by January 15 for medical purposes.

Vijayan had gone to the Mayo Clinic for treatment in 2018 also.

Sources said that Vijayan will be accompanied by his wife and a personal staff member. He is scheduled to return by the end of the month.

He did most of his office work online during the US travel in 2018.

