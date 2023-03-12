Kerala CM greets Xi Jinping on getting re-elected

Kerala Chief Minister and senior CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan has greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as President.
"Revolutionary greetings to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the People's Republic of China. It is truly commendable that China has emerged as a prominent voice in global politics. Best wishes for the continued efforts to achieve a more prosperous China," he said in a tweet.
Revolutionary greetings to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the People's Republic of China. It is truly commendable that China has emerged as a prominent voice in global politics. Best wishes for the continued efforts to achieve a more prosperous China.
— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) March 12, 2023
Also Read: Xi has set tone for third term, with a message for US, and for India
China's Parliament on Friday had unanimously endorsed an unprecedented third five-year term for President Xi. Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) as its leader in October last year, becoming the first Chinese leader after party founder Mao Zedong to continue in power beyond the two five-year terms.
(With PTI Inputs)
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest
Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award
New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory
True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft
When love is in the hair...
DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'
Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled
Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab
Salamanca is historic, yet forever young
Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park