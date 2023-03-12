Kerala CM greets Xi Jinping on getting re-elected

Kerala CM greets Xi Jinping on getting re-elected

China's Parliament on Friday had unanimously endorsed an unprecedented third five-year term for President Xi. Xi

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 12 2023, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 21:35 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister and senior CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan has greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as President.

"Revolutionary greetings to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the People's Republic of China. It is truly commendable that China has emerged as a prominent voice in global politics. Best wishes for the continued efforts to achieve a more prosperous China," he said in a tweet.

Also Read: Xi has set tone for third term, with a message for US, and for India

China's Parliament on Friday had unanimously endorsed an unprecedented third five-year term for President Xi. Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) as its leader in October last year, becoming the first Chinese leader after party founder Mao Zedong to continue in power beyond the two five-year terms.

(With PTI Inputs)

