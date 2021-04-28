Kerala CM laments obstacles in oxygen supply from Karnataka to Kasargod

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that there were certain obstacles in oxygen supply from Karnataka to Kasargod district in Kerala and Kerala chief secretary V P Joy will be initiating talks with his Karnataka counterpart in this regard.

Vijayan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday that Kasargod used to get oxygen regularly from Karnataka for medical purposes. It was not good to have obstacles in supply of items like oxygen during the time of Covid surge. Oxygen used to be supplied from Palakkad district in Kerala to parts of Karnataka. It was not at all affected. These aspects would be brought to the notice of Karnataka authorities, he said.

However, health officials in Kasargod said that the district authorities held talks with the officials concerned in Karnataka and the supply from agencies in Mangaluru would be resumed. The district was depending mainly on oxygen supply from Kannur district in Kerala and hence there was not much issue as the supply from Mangaluru was affected, said a senior health official.

Meanwhile, the Kasargod district panchayat decided to set up an oxygen plant in the district. The plant is proposed to be set up at Chattanchal, around ten kilomtres from the town.