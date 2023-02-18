Kerala CM, Muslim outfits question intention of RSS - Jamaat-e-Islami talks

A recent meeting of leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JeI) with RSS leaders has raised many eyebrows in Kerala.

After leaders of various Muslim outfits flayed the meeting, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also asked Jamaat-e-Islami to make open the purpose of the talks.

Vijayan said in a statement on Friday that the meeting between two communal forces raises serious concerns as it could be seen as an attempt to destroy secularism and democracy. The JeI's version that the meeting was to discuss the concerns of the minority community could not be believed as RSS and other Sangh Parivar outfits were targeting the minority communities.

Indian Union Muslim League leaders P K Kunhalikutty and M K Muneer said that the meeting of JeI with communal outfits like RSS raises serious concerns as there was no political need for such a meeting.

The Indian National League and various Muslim religious bodies in Kerala also demanded JeI make clear the intention of the meeting.

JeI national general secretary T Arif Ali recently revealed more about the meeting with RSS leaders. He said that it was aimed at discussing issues faced by the Muslim community in various parts of the country.