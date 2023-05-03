Kerala CM on the defensive over alleged involvement of firm linked to relative in government projects under scanner

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is on the defensive as the opposition Congress, as well as the BJP, have stepped up the allegations linking him with a private firm involved in the Rs. 230 crore project for installation of artificial-intelligence-based surveillance cameras to detect road rule violations.

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Kozhikode-based private firm associated with the Chief Minister was involved in many other projects of the state government also. The Congress also questioned the Chief Minister's silence over the allegations against him and demanded that the surveillance camera deal should be scrapped.

BJP state vice-president Sobha Surendran had made a direct attack on the Chief Minister on Tuesday by alleging that a Kozhikode-based firm that was given a sub contract of the Rs. 230 crore project, is associated with Pinarayi Vijayan's son's father-in-law.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Wednesday that another top official of the private firm was a frequent visitor at the Chief Minister's official residence Cliff House.

The private firm allegedly associated with Vijayan's son's father-in-law was also allegedly engaged in other major government projects like the Kerala Optic Fibre Network, Congress alleged.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan asked why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was silent despite serious allegations being raised against him.

It is not the first time that Vijayan is facing similar allegations linked to his family. During his previous term as Chief Minister, there were allegations that his daughter Veena Vijayan, who is running an IT firm in Bengaluru, was having links with the US firm that was engaged by the Kerala government for COVID data analysis.

The present row is over the Rs. 230 crore project for the installation of 726 AI-based surveillance cameras across the major roads of the state to detect traffic offences. It was commissioned on April 20 with much hype.

The state motor vehicles department had entrusted the project to the state public sector undertaking Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron). Keltron gave a sub-contract to Bengaluru-based firm SRIT and SRIT again sub-contracted it to other firms, which included the firm allegedly associated with Vijayan's son's father-in-law..

The opposition alleged that the actual cost of the project would be only around Rs. 100 crore and the cost was escalated due to sub-contracts ..

