Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan alleges of planned moves against government

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 11 2020, 21:15 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged of deliberate attack against the government over allowing devotees to temples.

What would have been the reaction if the government did not allow temples and other worship centers to open even after the centre allowed worship centres to reopen for devotees, he asked.

Indirectly referring to the row over Sabarimala women entry issue, he said that some sort of coordinated attack against the government that the state witnessed earlier was quite evident now also. Those who were now opposing the government decision to allow devotees would have protested if the government decided not to reopen temples. The state government decided to open worship centres as per centre's guidelines and holding discussions with religious leaders, said Vijayan.

