Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls fresh stir against Vizhinjam project ‘planned’, ‘anti-development’

The Left Democratic Front-led Kerala government seemed to be toughening its stand against the ongoing protest by the coastal community against the Vizhinjam port project.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that the current protest, taken up under the leadership of the Latin Catholic church, was a planned one.

However, the priest leading the protest said that the community would continue the agitation until all their demands were met, and that they would even make Vijayan leave the state capital.

The Chief Minister’s reaction against the protest came during a reply to an adjournment motion notice in the special session of the Assembly. Pinarayi called the current agitation against the Adani Group-led port project “anti-development” and “anti-people”. He said that people from other places were also taking part in the agitation, and this seemed like a “pre-planned” protest.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress reacted to Pinarayi’s statement and said the government took steps to identify land for rehabilitating people affected by the port project, only after such agitations.

Fr. Theodacious D’Cruz, who is among the priests leading the stir, said the Chief Minister should not threaten the protesters. The agitation would continue until the demands were met, the priest said.