Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan clarifies on allegations related to PwC

While the Opposition Congress is coming out with a series of corruption allegations against the government, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused the them of trying to sabotage the ongoing fight against Covid-19 by raising 'baseless' allegations.

Vijayan was provoked because of an allegation by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday that a foreign firm banned by the SEBI was a consultant for an e-mobility project by the government as consultant for an e-mobiity project.

He said that the opposition's allegation was baseless as it was not PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited (PwC), but their audit firm.

PwC had also issued a clarification on this on Monday.

The Opposition leader raised a series of allegations against the government, all turned out to be baseless. The opposition leader needs to be more responsible, he said.