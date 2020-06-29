Kerala CM clarifies on allegations related to PwC

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan clarifies on allegations related to PwC

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Jun 29 2020, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 20:16 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was provoked because of an allegation by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday that a foreign firm banned by the SEBI was a consultant for an e-mobility project by the government as consultant for an e-mobiity project.

While the Opposition Congress is coming out with a series of corruption allegations against the government, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused the them of trying to sabotage the ongoing fight against Covid-19 by raising 'baseless' allegations.

Vijayan was provoked because of an allegation by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday that a foreign firm banned by the SEBI was a consultant for an e-mobility project by the government as consultant for an e-mobiity project.

He said that the opposition's allegation was baseless as it was not PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited (PwC), but their audit firm.

PwC had also issued a clarification on this on Monday.

The Opposition leader raised a series of allegations against the government, all turned out to be baseless. The opposition leader needs to be more responsible, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Coronavirus
PwC
Pinarayi Vijayan
Ramesh Chennithala
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Congress

What's Brewing

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

 