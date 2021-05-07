Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates M K Stalin on being sworn in as TN CM

Vijayan congratulates Stalin on being sworn in as TN CM

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 07 2021, 17:15 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 17:15 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated DMK chief M K Stalin, who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls,on taking oath as thenew Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In his Twitter handle, the Left leader shared his hope to work together with Stalin for a better India.

"Dear com/mkstalin" @mkstalin , as you take on your new responsibilities as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, let me wish you great success.I hope that we can further deepen the fraternal love that Keralites and Tamilians have shared for centuries, and work together for a better India," Vijayan tweeted.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 68-year-old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM, in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

A total of 33 ministers were also sworn in following Stalin, of whom 15 are first-time ministers.

