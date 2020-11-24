Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan continues attack against central agencies

Continuing his attack against central agencies, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that a planned move was going on to sabotage Kerala's development.

The Chief Minister's latest provocation was the Comptroller and Auditor General report finding faults with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, a body corporate under the state government for funding infrastructure projects, for raising foreign funds by issuing Masala bonds.

Vijayan said that the attempts to destabilise KIIFB, which is funding many key infrastructure projects of the state, would be strongly resisted.

Vijayan had earlier accused the Enforcement Directorate in a similar manner after the central agency sought details regarding various key infrastructure projects of the state as part of the probe against Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had also strongly flayed the CAG for the criticism against KIIFB.