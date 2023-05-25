Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed

Kerala is making significant strides in the technology sector, with the state being designated as an e-governance jurisdiction on Thursday, while the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON), which promises high-speed internet to all, will be launched on June 5.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who formally announced Kerala as a total e-governance state on Thursday, highlighted the e-governance initiatives in various government departments.

Around 900 e-government services are being delivered through the state government’s portal ‘eSevanam’. File flow in all government departments has been digitised, and e-governance and IT-enabled services have been initiated in all key government departments and local bodies.

A total of 7.5 crore certificates were so far issued through the e-district portal of the state government for digital delivery of services. The Kerala police’s advancements in cyber forensics also add up to the achievement of the state government in e-governance.

The KFON, to be commissioned on June 5, aims at ensuring internet service to all sections of society. It targets connectivity to 20 lakh students from economically weaker sections.

Already work is progressing to provide connectivity to 7,000 houses. As many as 18,000 government institutions are also connected to KFON.