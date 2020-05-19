Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan dismisses allegations of using COVID-19 as PR exercise

Kerala Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan has phoo-phooed the opposition party Congress's allegations of attempt for image build up amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ever since the COVID-19 scare came up, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been conducting daily press meets giving updates and touching upon all relevant issues. His live press conferences was having a high viewership on television channels and online platforms.

The opposition Congress has been alleging that the Chief Minster had engaged a PR team at high cost and his daily press conference was a PR exercise as the local body elections and the Assembly elections are scheduled to happen in another one year time.

Vijayan almost lost his cool when a journalist sought his reaction to the opposition's allegations on Tuesday. "You have been seeing me for quite long time. I used to answer all your queries. I don't have any earphones for the PR team to prompt me with answers for each queries. Some of you journalists might be having earphones to get prompted with queries by someone else while press conferences are progressing," the Chief Minister said.

Kerala Government has been receiving international attention for its initiatives to curb COVID's spread. A live interview by BBC with Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja the other day have also gone viral of the social media.