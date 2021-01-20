Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan flays takeover of Thiruvananthapuram airport by Adani Group

Vijayan flays Adani Group's Trivandrum airport takeover

Vijayan told the state Assembly that the agreements were signed even as the case filed by the Kerala got against the move was pending with the SC

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Jan 20 2021, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 21:27 ist
Flaying the Centre's decision to hand over Thiruvananthapuram airport operations, management and development to the Adani Group, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it is clearly an attempt to create a monopoly in the airport sector.

The Airports Authority of India on Tuesday signed concession agreements for operation, management and development of Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur and Guwahati airports with the Adani Group.

Vijayan told the state Assembly on Wednesday that the agreements were signed even as the case filed by the Kerala government against the decision was pending with the apex court. He also questioned the experience of the Adani Group in airport management and reiterated the state's demand for handing over the airport to a company floated by the Kerala government.

