Kerala CM hopeful of resolving issue with Karnataka

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hopeful of resolving issue with Karnataka; HC intervenes

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 30 2020, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 20:32 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

With the centre and the Kerala High Court intervening into Karnataka blocking roads to Kerala, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed hopes of resolving the issue immediately.

Mr. Vijayan said that Home Minister Amit Shah and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had intervened into the issue and hence the issue might be sorted out soon.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The Kerala High Court on Monday said that loss of human life owing to roadblock could not be tolerated. The issues that led to Karnataka blocking roads to Kerala should be sorted out amicably and the supply of essential commodities and movement of people for emergency purposes like treatment should not be obstructed.

Karnataka government sought one day time to respond in the matter citing that it was for the local authorities of the border districts to take a decision on the matter. The High Court initiated the matter considering two public interest petitions.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 