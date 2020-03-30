Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hopeful of resolving issue with Karnataka; HC intervenes

With the centre and the Kerala High Court intervening into Karnataka blocking roads to Kerala, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed hopes of resolving the issue immediately.

Mr. Vijayan said that Home Minister Amit Shah and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had intervened into the issue and hence the issue might be sorted out soon.

The Kerala High Court on Monday said that loss of human life owing to roadblock could not be tolerated. The issues that led to Karnataka blocking roads to Kerala should be sorted out amicably and the supply of essential commodities and movement of people for emergency purposes like treatment should not be obstructed.

Karnataka government sought one day time to respond in the matter citing that it was for the local authorities of the border districts to take a decision on the matter. The High Court initiated the matter considering two public interest petitions.