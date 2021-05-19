Kerala CM  Pinarayi Vijayan justifies decision to exclude Shailaja from new Cabinet

While journalist-turned-politician Veena George is likely to be the new health minister in the second LDF government in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan justified the decision to deny a second term to K K Shailaja stating that it was party's collective decision to have all new faces in the cabinet.

Vijayan also added that it was party's decision to retain him as the Chief Minister and not a decision taken by him alone, as being widely alleged.

While Vijayan maintained that he could disclose the portfolios of new ministers only after submitting the list to the Governor, it was reliably learnt that the CPM decided to give the health portfolio to Veena George, while Vijayan's son-in-law and DYFI national president Mohamed Riyas, who is a first time MLA, may get key portfolios of tourism and public works.

The 21-member LDF ministry will swear in on Thursday marking history of a front coming to power for a second consecutive term in Kerala after around four decades.

44-year-old Veena, who is the youngest in the new cabinet, is a second time legislator from Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district. She holds a post-graduation degree in physics and had worked in Malayalam news channels for over 15 years before entering mainstream politics in 2016. She won with a clear majority of over 19,000 votes this time, while it was only around 7,600 in 2016.

With Kerala still under the grip of Covid-19, a hot seat is awaiting the new health minister.

Vijayan said that the fight against Covid-19 is a collective one and the new government would be able to take it forward effectively. "The criticism against excluding Shailaja is being considered as a recognition of good governance. Giving exemption to one minister may lead to giving exemption to many," he said.

While Vijayan would probably retain the home portfolio, the CPM also decided to retain other key portfolios. Former Rajya Sabha MPs K N Balagopal and P Rajeeve could get the finance and industries portfolio respectively.