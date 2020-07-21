Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan raises concern over Kasargod's Covid-19 spike

Kerala CM raises concern over Kasargod's Covid-19 spike

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 21 2020, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 21:14 ist
Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI/file

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the number of Covid-19 cases in parts of Kasargod bordering Karnataka was increasing.

While 720 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, 40 were in Kasargod taking the total active cases in the district to 405.

Kasargod district administration had already imposed total lockdown at some border areas like Mogral and Kumbol in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases. People who visited several parts of Kumbala and Manjeswar were advised to remain in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, a 72 year old woman died of Covid-19 in the coastal area of Thiruvananthapuram which is having the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala, 2,201. Fresh cases through local contact was on the higher side on Tuesday also, with 528, of which source of 34 cases could not be linked. At Aluva in Ernakulam, 18 nuns of a convent were tested Covid-19 positive. A nun of the convent who died recently was tested positive for Covid-19.

