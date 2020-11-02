Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams central agencies for 'crossing limits', alleges of political script

Irked over the Enforcement Directorate probing the prestigious infrastructure projects of Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the central agencies are crossing the limits.

Vijayan, who alleged that the central agencies are acting as per the political script, also suspected of an attempt to sabotage Kerala's prestigious projects like the Kerala Fibre Optic Network that aims at providing high-speed internet free of cost to 20 lakh economically weak families.

Vijayan has so far maintained that the probe by central agencies into the Kerala gold smuggling racket is progressing in the right track. But with the ED arresting his former secretary M Sivasankar and the agency seeking details of the major projects being handled by him, Vijayan seems to have changed his perception.

"The investigation agencies are crossing the limits by probing into the government's policy matters. The entire state government is being painted as corrupt. The investigation agencies have lost their professionalism as selective leaking out of information is happening and the probe is progressing as per political statements. The state government is not opposed to genuine investigations. But the government will strongly resist politically motivated investigations. The attempts to sabotage infrastructure projects like fibre optic network is aimed at helping vested interest group. The state government is determined to take forward such projects," he said.

Even as the Chief Minister said that the government would strongly resist central agencies crossing the limits, he did not clarify on what course of action the state government is planning.