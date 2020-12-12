Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to write to PM Modi against central agencies

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Saturday, said that a letter would send to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the central agencies were trying to tarnish the image of Kerala government and helping the BJP.

Vijayan, who attacked the central agencies probing into the gold smuggling and related cases earlier also, said on Saturday that the central agencies were acting as per directives of BJP leaders. Even confidential statements of accused to the investigation agencies and court were being accessed by BJP leaders. BJP leaders were telling in advance of further actions of central agencies.

Vijayan alleged that the aim of Enforcement Directorate was to tarnish the image of the state which was having a transparent and efficient governance. The investigation agencies were deviating from their duties and responsibilities. This would be brought to the notice of the Prime Minister through a letter, said the Chief Minister.

Vijayan also strongly backed his additional private secretary C M Raveendran, who kept off from appearing before ED trice citing ovid-19 and post-Covid ailments. Raveendran has nothing to hide. There was no deliberate attempt to keep off from appearing before ED. He would appear before ED and give statement, said Vijayan.