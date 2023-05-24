Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan turns 78; leaders extend greetings

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday turned 78 and leaders cutting across political lines greeted the Marxist veteran.

However, there were no formal birthday celebrations in the state to mark the day, even as Vijayan continued with his official work as usual, sources close to him said.

"The day is also significant as he completed seven years as chief minister of the state," they told PTI.

Vijayan, a member of the CPI(M) politburo, has been serving as Kerala CM since May 25, 2016.

There is no celebration, as always, to mark the birthday, sources added.

People from various walks of life including political figures took to social media to extend their birthday greetings to the Kerala CM.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a tweet, wished Vijayan good health and long life.

"Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Kerala Shri @pinarayivijayan ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life," he tweeted.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin tweeted in Malayalam to greet Vijayan.

In the tweet, Stalin called Vijayan "dear comrade" and wished him a long life and health.

He also said Vijayan is the leader who scripts the success story of Kerala through his comprehensive efforts.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who is close to Vijayan, shared a photo of him with the CM on his Facebook page and wished him a happy birthday. Veteran actor and MNM party President Kamal Haasan also took to the microblogging site to wish CM Vijayan. Happiest Birthday greetings to my friend and comrade @pinarayi vijayan. I join my Keralite brothers and sisters in wishing you success as you lead Kerala to further glories, he said.

State PWD minister and Vijayan's son-in-law P A Muhammed Riyas also took to social media to extend greetings on the day.

In his FB post, Riyas described Vijayan as "comrade" and posted a photo of the CM.