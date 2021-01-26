Kerala CM presents cycle to boy after coming across his plight

Nine-year-old Justin was surprised when the district collector walked into his house with a new bicycle on Tuesday, that too as a gift from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Justin's cycle was stolen from the premises of his house at Urulikunnam on the suburbs of Kottayam district in Kerala a couple of days ago. His father Suneesh, a differently-abled man struggling to make both ends meet, wrote his plight on the social media with a request to those who took the cycle to return it as he could not afford to buy a new one.

The post went viral and many also offered a new bicycle to Justin.

Vijayan who came across the plight of the family through media reports directed Kottayam district collector M Anjana to buy a new bicycle for Justin.

The entire family was quite surprised when the cycle reached them. Suneesh said that such an intervention by the CM was never expected.

With his legs disabled and hands partially disabled, Suneesh has been struggling to eke out a living for his wife and two children. He is running an online service centre near his house.