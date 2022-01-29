Kerala CM reschedules his return from US: Reports

Kerala CM reschedules his return from US: Reports

According to sources, instead of Kerala, now he will land in Dubai on Saturday

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 29 2022, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 11:27 ist
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was scheduled to return from the US after his treatment on Saturday, will now spend few days in Dubai before heading home, as per sources.

According to sources, instead of Kerala, now he will land in Dubai on Saturday.

There was no mention of his change of plan even when he presided over the on-line cabinet meeting a few days back.

As per reports, after a few days' rest, Vijayan will inaugurate the Kerala pavilion at the ongoing Expo in Dubai and he is understood to have lined up meetings with the top echelons of power in the UAE.

Contrary to reports, it was not his personal assistant but a young bureaucrat from his office who had accompanied the CM and his wife to the US.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
United States
India News
medical treatment

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will we be better off without mosquitoes?

Will we be better off without mosquitoes?

Whackyverse: Let Mahatma's song fade, let his ideas dim

Whackyverse: Let Mahatma's song fade, let his ideas dim

Open Sesame | Netaji

Open Sesame | Netaji

6 apps to make life more fun

6 apps to make life more fun

DH Toon | Air India says 'Tata' to mismanagement

DH Toon | Air India says 'Tata' to mismanagement

What goes behind the making of a film poster?

What goes behind the making of a film poster?

Brothers split by partition to reunite in Pakistan

Brothers split by partition to reunite in Pakistan

Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury

Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

 