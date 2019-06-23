Kerala CM returns proposal against IAS officer

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has returned a recommendation to terminate the service of IAS officer Raju Narayana Swamy.

As part of the cadre review, a panel headed by Kerala chief secretary Tom Jose had recommended that Mr Swamy was unfit for the job.

Mr Swamy subsequently alleged that he was being targeted as he took stern action against corruption in the Coconut Development Board and that he even rejected union minister D V Sadananda Gowda's request to help the accused.

The moves against Mr Swamy by the Kerala government also faced strong criticism from various quarters as Mr Swamy is considered to be an officer with a clean track record.

According to sources, the Chief Minister returned the recommendations against Mr Swamy by seeking some clarifications, including the status of a petition Mr Swamy filed against his abrupt removal from the Coconut Development Board chairman post by the centre. The CM also wanted to know whether there were adverse remarks in Mr Swamy's confidential reports.

Mr Swamy, a 1991 batch IAS officer with additional chief secretary rank, was appointed as Coconut Development Board chairman in August 2018. But he was removed from the post in March this year. Mr Swamy moved the CAT against the abrupt removal and final orders are expected in July.

Mr Swamy had alleged that he took stern actions against corruption at the board's regional offices in Bengaluru and Kolkata. He even alleged that union minister Sadananda Gowda wanted him to revoke the suspension of corrupt officials, which he rejected.