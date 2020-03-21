Kerala CM asks EAM to bring back Indian students

Kerala CM seeks Centre's help to bring back Indian students stranded in Malaysia

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthpuram,
  • Mar 21 2020, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 19:01 ist

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday sought the Centre's immediate intervention to help around 250 stranded Indian students in Kuala Lumpur and ensure their safe return.

In a letter to External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, Vijayan brought the plight of the students to the minister's notice and said they should be brought back after following all health procedures.

"They are stranded at the airport because of the cancellation of flights to India.

It has been reported that about 250 students in Kuala Lumpur are unable to return home," the chief minister said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pinarayi Vijayan
CPI(M)
Kerala
S Jaishankar
Malaysia
External Affairs Minister
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

E-cigarette linked to bladder cancer in urine: Study

E-cigarette linked to bladder cancer in urine: Study

Top cop warns arrests if people ignore Janta Curfew

Top cop warns arrests if people ignore Janta Curfew

Man kills stepmom, goes to cops with bloodied machete

Man kills stepmom, goes to cops with bloodied machete

No lockdown for now, but will do it if needed: Kejriwal

No lockdown for now, but will do it if needed: Kejriwal

 