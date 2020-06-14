Kerala CM seeks separate flights for virus infected NRI

Kerala CM seeks separate flights for COVID-19 infected NRIs

Recovered outnumber fresh cases on June 14

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 14 2020, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 22:23 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Image)

As the number of NRIs being tested COVID-19 positive in Kerala is rising, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the centre to ensure testing all NRIs returning to India and operate separate flights for those testing positive.

So far 955 of the 1,965 positive cases reported in Kerala after the first week of May are NRIs.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Vijayan urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that embassies should be directed to ensure COVID-19 test or at least anti-body test of all NRIs returning. This was essential to curb the spread of COVID-19 among air travellers.

Meanwhile, Kerala heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday as the number of people who recovered from virus infection during the day outnumbered the fresh cases.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

While 54 were tested positive, 56 recovered, taking the number of COVID-19 active patients to 1,341, while the number of patients recovered reached 1,101.

Malappuram district in north Kerala was on high alert as the number of active cases crossed 200.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Airlines
NRI

What's Brewing

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

Scientists identify 3 COVID-19 disease phases

Scientists identify 3 COVID-19 disease phases

Sushant's unusual online presence before killing self

Sushant's unusual online presence before killing self

 