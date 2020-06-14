Kerala CM seeks separate flights for COVID-19 infected NRIs

As the number of NRIs being tested COVID-19 positive in Kerala is rising, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the centre to ensure testing all NRIs returning to India and operate separate flights for those testing positive.

So far 955 of the 1,965 positive cases reported in Kerala after the first week of May are NRIs.

Vijayan urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that embassies should be directed to ensure COVID-19 test or at least anti-body test of all NRIs returning. This was essential to curb the spread of COVID-19 among air travellers.

Meanwhile, Kerala heaved a sigh of relief on Sunday as the number of people who recovered from virus infection during the day outnumbered the fresh cases.

While 54 were tested positive, 56 recovered, taking the number of COVID-19 active patients to 1,341, while the number of patients recovered reached 1,101.

Malappuram district in north Kerala was on high alert as the number of active cases crossed 200.