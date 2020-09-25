Kerala CM, singer K S Chithra condole S P Balasubrahmanyam's demise

An era is over. Music will never be the same. Words are not enough to thank him for guiding me to be a better singer, noted singer K S Chithra said in a message condoling the death of S P Balasubrahmanyam.

Actors Mohanlal and Mammootty are among other noted personalities from the Malayalam film industry who condoled SPB's death.

Mohanlal said that it was a true loss to the world of music and it was heartbreaking. Mammootty quoted the lyrics of the song 'Sangeetha Swarangal' that SPB sang for the Tamil film 'Azhagan' in which Mammootty played the lead role.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Balasubrahmanyam was never a person from another state for Malayalis, but one among them only. He took the south Indian music lovers to a new level of musical sensibility.