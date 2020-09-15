Kerala CM slams BJP state president for raising 'baseless' allegations against family

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday slammed BJP Kerala president K Surendran accusing him of raising baseless allegations against his family.

"Surendran seems to have lost his mental stability and hence he was raising such baseless allegations against my family members. There are certain political decency which he is not following,"(sic) Vijayan said at a press conference.

Vijayan was reacting to queries over Surendran's allegations linking his (Vijayan's) daughter with the alleged commissions involved in a UAE agency funded housing project in Kerala. Surendran said that Vijayan's daughter should be also quizzed by the investigation agencies.

Vijayan alleged of a deliberate attempt to unleash propaganda that the Kerala chief minister and his family were involved in corruption. He asked whether the Opposition parties could raise any genuine allegation against his government over these years. He said that his hands were clean and hence he was able to strongly face such baseless allegations. He also accused the media of taking up baseless allegations being raised against him and his family without any evidence.

Vijayan reserved his comments on queries if he would move legally against raising such baseless allegations.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel did not do anything illegal by accepting the Holy Quran and Ramadan relief kits from UAE consulate. He also accused the opposition parties of spreading Covid-19 by carrying out widespread protests flouting social distancing norms.