Kerala CM smells a ploy over CAA in Governor's stand

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that the criticisms being raised by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan could be a ploy of the BJP-RSS to again bring to the fore the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Vijayan convened a press conference on Wednesday and accused the Governor of not discharging his Constitutional obligations by openly stating that he would not sign bills passed by the Assembly. It was an unusual thing that a Governor was holding a press conference against the government, he said.

Vijayan said that Khan was now raising issues over the protests against him during the History Congress in 2019, which was over CAA. This could be part of a ploy of the BJP-RSS to bring to the fore CAA again. Already there were reports that the centre may take up CAA again. The CPM would not allow any such moves against the minorities, said Vijayan who is a CPM politburo member.

When asked about Governor's allegation that he (Vijayan) had sought personal favours in Kannur vice-chancellor appointment, Vijayan said that many personal discussions used to take place between governors and chief ministers and his decency was not allowing him to reveal all those.

Meanwhile, the Governor on Wednesday gave assent to five not-so-controversial bills that were passed by the Assembly recently. Six more bills including the controversial ones pertaining to amending university laws regarding the selection of vice-chancellors and the Lok Ayukta Act for empowering the government to review Lok Ayukta orders were still pending his nod

The Governor was also learnt to have decided to keep off from the state government's functions as he was not invited to the valedictory function of the Onam celebrations of the state. Though he was invited to an anti-narcotic campaign in the state by Excise Minister M B Rajesh on Wednesday, he was learnt to have conveyed his displeasure in participating.