Kerala CM terms Governor’s warning to ‘remove ministers’ as ‘unlawful’

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s warning—ministers who criticise him would be removed from Cabinet—was unlawful.

As per the Constitution, the Governor can appoint and remove ministers only on the advice of the chief minister. “Even the Supreme Court had upheld that Governors act on chief minister’s advice,” Vijayan said, talking to reporters on Tuesday, “Governor Khan would be cutting a sorry figure in society by making such statements. Hence, he may hopefully correct himself.”

The Governor and the government have been bandying words for a while, with the latest point of contention being when Khan, in a social media post on Monday, said that ministers who make public statements insulting the Governor’s office would invite strict action, like removal from office.

A statement by state higher education minister R Bindu, linking the Governor with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, seemed to have provoked Khan to tweet such a comment.

Vijayan also said that the Governor’s decision to remove 15 members from the Kerala University senate was also unlawful. He also flayed Khan for delaying his approval for a Bill passed by the Assembly amending the vice-chancellor selection procedures of universities.