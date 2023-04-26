Kerala CM to release KK Shailaja’s autobiography ‘My Life As A Comrade’ on April 28

Did KK Shailaja, who as Health Minister earned international praise for steering Kerala’s Covid-19 fight back, want a seat in Pinarayi Vijayan’s government when the LDF returned to power in 2021?

She “wasn’t particularly surprised or concerned about a seat in the cabinet” but her omission left her “concerned” whether the modernisation drive she initiated in the Health Department would be taken forward. Shailaja recalls in her memoirs to be launched by Vijayan in Delhi on Friday that she was asked several times whether she was disappointed about being dropped from the government.

“I wasn’t particularly surprised or concerned about the seat in the cabinet, but it had been my dream to complete the process of renewing the health sector, and I was concerned that perhaps those changes would be left incomplete,” she writes in My Life As A Comrade: The Story of an Extraordinary Politician and the World That Shaped Her.

“It takes more than one term to finish a task as large as the one we’d undertaken,” she recalls in the memoirs published by Juggernaut.

She asks, “How can you revamp an entire system in less than five years on a shoestring budget whilst also fighting multiple health crises? You can’t but you can start and hope that others keep the process going, follow the plan and finish the job.”

Shailaja is also confident that the LDF government will continue the modernisation drive she initiated in 2016 and a “vast metamorphosis will occur in Kerala’s public healthcare system”.

In the memoirs written with Manju Sara Rajan, she also recalls an incident in which then Chief Minister AK Antony helped her take voluntary retirement from government service.

“Usually you only leave school after 4 pm to attack my party (Congress), now you want to do it from 10 am every day?” This was how Antony joked to her when she approached him for relaxation in service rules to enable her to apply for VRS from service 18 years ago.

A teacher by profession, Shailaja recalls that she was asked by her party to become a full-time part worker in 2004 at the age of 46. She had a problem – to apply for VRS, she should have completed 20 years in active teaching.

Shailaja had 23 years in service but was on leave for five years 1996 and 2001 when she was an MLA and was not eligible to apply for VRS. She could do it if there is a special order from the government and it was then she approached Antony, she wrote in My Life As A Comrade: The Story of an Extraordinary Politician and the World That Shaped Her.

She wrote that Antony was “very kind” and he told her that social work was the best thing for her and he would “make this (VRS) happen”. He sent her to the then Finance Minister K Shankaranarayanan, later a Governor in Maharashtra among other states, and was told by Antony to help her.

“So even though our political rival was the government at that time, they gave me a special order so I could take voluntary retirement,” she said. In 2006, Shailaja went on to become an MLA from Pervaoor and wrested the seat from the Congress but lost five years later following delimitation.