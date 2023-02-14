Kerala CM Vijayan flays I-T action against BBC

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Income Tax action against BBC offices is causing shame to the country as the international media was terming it as an infringement on the freedom of the media.

Vijayan said in a statement that the intention of the I-T department's action against BBC was doubtful as it came on the heels of the row over the BBC documentary on Gujarat.

"Any actions against the freedom of media need to opposed. The democratic society should be concerned over it," said the CPM senior leader.