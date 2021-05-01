Kerala CM warns of legal action against high rate for RT-PCR tests

Even as the Kerala government decided to reduce the rates for RT-PCR test in the private sector to Rs 500 from Rs 1,700, a section of laboratories were reported to be either still insisting on the higher rate or refusing to conduct the test.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that legal action would be initiated against the laboratories that charge higher rate or refuse to test. He said that the actual cost for the test was only around Rs 240. Considering the human resource and other requirements, a higher rate was fixed.

Meanwhile, 35,636 more Covid-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday and the TPR remained at 24.33, almost same to that of Friday. The number of active cases reached 3.23 lakh. But the Chief Minister said that 90 per cent of the patients were only having mild issues.

With the counting of the Assembly election scheduled for Sunday, strict restrictions have been imposed on victory celebrations.