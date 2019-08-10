Kerala CM warns stringent action on fake messages

All dam in the state will be opened soon leading to major calamity, Kerala to face acute fuel shortage and there will be total power breakdown in the state were some of the messages that were doing the rounds in the social media over the last couple of days.

Taking serious note of this, Kerala Chief Minister said that stringent legal action would be initiated against such messages which would create scare among the people.

He also clarified that the water level of dams was being continuously monitored. Only a few dams were having water at an alarming level. There was also no fuel shortage in the state. Though there were over 15 lakh instances of power breakdowns and some power stations had to be closed, there was no situation of total power breakdown in Kerala, he said.