Kerala CM welcomes PM's efforts to solve church dispute

Kerala CM welcomes PM Modi's efforts to resolve church dispute

The representatives of the Orthodox faction had held talks with the PM on Monday, while the Jacobite faction met him on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, Thrissur,
  • Dec 29 2020, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 20:16 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in initiating discussions to resolve the dispute between two warring factions of the Malankara church over possession of around 1000 odd churches and their properties.

"The dispute between the two factions of the Malankara church is a serious matter which has created law and order issues. The Prime Minister's decision to intervene and find a solution to the vexed issue is welcome," Vijayan told reporters here when asked about the matter.

"I do not think there is any politics involved in the PM's intervention",Vijayan said.

The representatives of the Orthodox faction had held talks with the Prime Minister on Monday, while the Jacobite faction met him on Tuesday.

Both factions issued separate statements today, describing the meetings as 'cordial and fruitful.' Vijayan had also held talks with the two groups. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
church

What's Brewing

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

Trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal

Trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal

Farmers fear FCI purchases may end under new farm laws

Farmers fear FCI purchases may end under new farm laws

 