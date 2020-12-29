Kerala CM welcomes PM Modi's efforts to resolve church dispute

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in initiating discussions to resolve the dispute between two warring factions of the Malankara church over possession of around 1000 odd churches and their properties.

"The dispute between the two factions of the Malankara church is a serious matter which has created law and order issues. The Prime Minister's decision to intervene and find a solution to the vexed issue is welcome," Vijayan told reporters here when asked about the matter.

"I do not think there is any politics involved in the PM's intervention",Vijayan said.

The representatives of the Orthodox faction had held talks with the Prime Minister on Monday, while the Jacobite faction met him on Tuesday.

Both factions issued separate statements today, describing the meetings as 'cordial and fruitful.' Vijayan had also held talks with the two groups.