Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on oxygen crisis

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • May 10 2021, 23:15 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 23:15 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing practical difficulties in sending oxygen from state units to other states in view of Kerala's increasing requirement.

Vijayan pointed out that owing to the increase in the number of Covid patients in Kerala, the state's requirement may go up to 450 MT daily by May 15. The oxygen buffer stock is only 86 MT and the state's oxygen generation is 219 MT daily. Hence, it will be practically impossible to allow oxygen to be taken outside the state.

Vijayan also asked the Prime Minister that Kerala may be allowed additional oxygen from steel plants as well as to allocate cryo tankers for bringing additional liquid medical oxygen.

