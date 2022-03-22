Kerala CM's approach towards anti-rail stir brews resentment

'Should development take place by destroying our nature? What development without humanity.' These statements of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the Assembly election campaign are now being widely circulated on social media condemning the tough stand being taken by the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government against the mass protests against the semi-high-speed rail project.

While hundreds of commonners, including the elderly, women and children, have been resisting the acquisition of land for the 530 kilometre proposed rail line project, the Chief Minister has been reiterating that the government will not succumb to the 'politically motivated' stirs and will go ahead with the project at any cost. This approach of the Chief Minister is inviting much resentment.

A former senior CPM leader and political commentator Appukuttan Vallikunnu told DH that a democratically elected government going ahead with a project by neglecting the sentiments of the people could not be justified. The government's stand is that the rail project was one of the assurances in the election manifesto. The victory of a party in elections cannot be considered as people agreeing with each assurance in the manifesto. Taking the people into confidence by addressing their concerns through discussions at grassroot levels is essential in a democracy, he said.

CPM politburo member M A Baby said that the Chief Minister's approach and statements were aimed at countering the calls being made by leaders of opposition parties who were trying to instigate people. A group left wing extremists and fundamental outfits were playing a key role in instigating people through misleading campaigns. Hence the Chief Minister and other CPM leaders were taking a tough stand to counter such anti-development attempts, according to Baby.

However, sources point out that the resentment with CPM cadres at the grassroot level against the project was also quite evident as there was no counter resistance from party supporters against the so called 'politically motivated' stirs.

Earlier, when protests against development initiatives of the left-front government came up, there used to be counter reaction by CPM cadres. Even the much noticed movement by a farmers' collective named 'Vayal Kilikal' (birds of farmlands) against filling of paddy fields for NH by-pass construction at Kannur district in Kerala in 2017-2018 had witnessed counter attack, allegedly by CPM workers, as the agitation shed was torched. Similar counter reactions against the anti-rail stir could not be witnessed now even as CPM MLA A N Shamseer openly stated that those uprooting the demarcation stones would be dealt with.

Vallikunnu said that the allegations of CPM leaders that the stir against the rail project was instigated by extremist outfits and was part of attempt to launch a second liberation struggle against the left-front government could be seen only as attempts to divert attentions from the real issues involved and to gain the support of the party cadres. The anti-rail stir is a mass stir in which the political parties later joined, he added.

