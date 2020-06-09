Kerala CM's daughter Veena to marry DYFI leader Muhammad Riyas

Kerala CM's daughter to marry DYFI leader

  Jun 09 2020
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) national president Muhammad Riyas are all set to get married.

According to sources, the marriage was already registered and a function would be held on June 15 in Thiruvananthapuram with a small gathering of family members and friends.

Veena, who earlier worked with Oracle, is now running IT firm Exalogic Solutions in Bengaluru. She was recently in the news over the Kerala government's deal with US-based firm Sprinklr.

Riyas, a native of Kozhikode, is the son of a retired police officer. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Lok Sabha polls from Kozhikode. It is the second marriage for both Veena and Riyaz.

