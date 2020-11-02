Kerala CM's former secretary arraigned in vigilance case too

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar has been made an accused in a corruption case registered by the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) with over irregularities in awarding the work of a housing scheme for the poor.

Sivasankar, who was already arraigned in the case related to gold smuggling by the Enforcement Directorate, was made the fifth accused in the case registered by the Vigilance. It was found that Sivasankar accepted a costly mobile phone from a private firm that bagged the contract for the Rs 20 crore housing project sponsored by UAE agency Red Crescent.

Vigilance sources told DH that a report arraigning Sivasankar in the case was filed before the Vigilance special court in Thiruvananthapuram. Sivasankar, who is now in ED's custody, will be soon quizzed in this connection. Key accused in the gold smuggling case and former employees of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S, are also among the accused in the case.

Read | Gold smuggling case: ED alleges multiple offences against Sivasankar

Corruption cases against Sivasankar have put the Kerala Chief Minister in a tight spot as Sivasankar was handling many key projects of the government. The ED has also already sought details of some key government projects in which Sivasankar was involved. Opposition parties are carrying out protests demanding the Chief Minister's resignation.

Though the CBI also registered a case in connection with the alleged irregularities in the housing scheme, the Kerala government had challenged it before the High Court and the court stayed the probe against government officials in this connection.

The case pertained to alleged commission and irregularities involved in a Rs 20 crore housing scheme for 140 families in Thrissur district. The project is funded by UAE-based Red Crescent and initiated under the state government's flagship LIFE Mission scheme that aims at providing houses to all homeless in the state. Opposition parties alleged that the Rs 20 crore project involved Rs nine crore commission and many in the government received it.

CBI initiated a probe on the basis of a petition filed by Congress MLA Anil Akkara alleging FCRA violation. The state government alleged that it was a politically motivated case and that it did not involve FCRA violation by government officials as the foreign fund was received by the private agencies, Unitac Builders and Developers and Sane Ventures, involved in the construction.